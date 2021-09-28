PPP to oppose extension in tenure of NAB chief: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that the PPP will oppose the extension in the tenure of National Accountability Bureau NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal with full force.

“Illegal extension in NAB’s chairman’s tenure would be forcefully opposed by PPP,” he said through his tweet on Monday. Bilawal said the law specifies tenure may not be extended. While declaring the incumbent NAB chairman as a most controversial chairman of the anti-graft body, Bilawal said even attempting an extension, for most controversial chairman in history, would serve to prove our argument that NAB is an extension of Imran Khan’s government not impartial.

Bilawal tweet on opposing the extension in tenure of NAB chairman dispelled all the speculations in the media that the PPP may take soft stance on this issue. On Monday, Bilawal left for Dubai from Karachi. “Yes, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for Dubai on a private visit for four or five days,” said Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar when contacted to comment on media reports that Bilawal had left for the US.