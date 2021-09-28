Sana, Zubair term video ‘fake, doctored’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has condemned the release of video of PMLN leader Muhammad Zubair and declared the video fake and doctored.

In a press talk on Monday, he said posting fake videos on the social media was a wrong trend; it would have a very bad impression as well as terrible consequences. He demanded forensic audit of all such videos. He said if this trend was not stopped, then a time would come when everyone's fake video would be released.

It is not clear from the video what 'they' want to achieve, he said adding that Judge Arshad Malik's video was a million dollar video. He said the judge had also regretted the mistake in his life. He said there was also a multi-billion dollar video through which the NAB chairman was being controlled and used as a tool to suppress the opposition.

There is a lot of hard work on the video of Mohammad Zubair, he said and maintained that it was shameful to make such a video. The NAB chairman and Arshad Malik had reasons for the videos. He said things would go beyond politics if the trend continued. “I don’t support immoral acts,” he said. Until the video of Muhammad Zubair was proved to be original after forensic, it should be treated as a personal video.Mohammad Zubair said in a statement separately “This is no politics. In fact a new low!

“By launching a fake & doctored video against me. Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act.” He said, “I have served my country with honesty, integrity & commitment, and will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan.”