MoU signed on improving girls’ education

LAHORE:University of Education (UE) Lahore and Zalmi Foundation (ZF) on Monday signed an MoU on developing and expanding a framework of cooperation between both organisations to apply for the USAID grant titled: Improving girls’ education activity and to develop/expand relationship through mutually agreed activities. According to a press release, the UE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and CIO Dr Cedric Aimal Edwin from Zalmi Foundation signed the MoU. As per the MoU, the University of Education and Zalmi Foundation shall work together in taking substantial steps towards improving girls’ education in Pakistan and specifically Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the newly-merged districts.