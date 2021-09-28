CS reviews arrangements at Panahgah

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit to the Thokar Niaz Baig Panahgah on Monday evening. He inspected different sections of the facility and reviewed cleanliness and other arrangements. He also inquired the visitors about the facilities being provided to them at the Panahgah. The citizens expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, informing the chief secretary that they got quality food and necessary facilities there. The chief secretary also ordered the authorities to maintain the same quality and standards.

MoU signed: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation for the cause of trade and industry and to create awareness about Intellectual Property Rights. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Director General IPO Shazia Adnan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. It was agreed between the two organisations that Technology and Innovation Support Centre (TISC) would be established at the LCCI. The Centre will provide basic level services and additional services according to the need of LCCI members.

takes charge: Riaz Nazir Gara has taken over the charge of his post as DIG in Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on Monday. Gara, who joined the police force in 1997 as ASP, has also served in CTD, Elite, DIG Traffic Punjab and RPO Gujranwala, Toba Toba Tek Singh and Gujrat. He also had the honour of serving in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission thrice.

After assuming office, Gara held a brief meeting with his subordinates and instructed them to perform their duties with utmost diligence, honesty and conscientiousness. He said no effort should be spared for the protection of life and property of the people and for the service and safety of the passengers.

He directed the regional and district officers to make formal visits to the check posts and ensure attendance of personnel at the posts.

transferred: Two directors of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) were transferred here Monday. As per the notification, Sohail Cheema, Director Engineering (BS-19) presently posted as Director P&S was hereby transferred and posted as Director Construction-I with immediate effect. He will continue to supervise projects which are under completion.

It added that Zeeshan Bilal, Deputy Director (ENGG:/XEN) (BS-18) presently working in Director Construction-I was hereby transferred and posted as Director P&S in his own pay and scale with immediate effect. He will continue to supervise projects for water supply in UC 99, UC 100 and UC 101.