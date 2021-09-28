LHC seeks reply from PMC

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a reply from the PMC on a petition challenging payment to a private company, despite a stay order, which conducted the MDCAT. Representing the petition, a counsel contended that the court had in Aug 17 order restrained the PMC from making further payments to the company from the registration fee collected from the candidates. He said the court had also referred the matter of the award of the contract to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority. However, he said, the PMC made a payment of over Rs80 million to the company in violation of the stay order. The counsel argued that the PMC committed contempt of court and the act was liable to be punished under the law. The court sought a reply from the PMC by Oct 6.