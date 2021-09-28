Gold rates increase Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs50 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs113,550 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price increased by Rs43 to Rs97,351. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $1 to $1,750 per ounce.

Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,200.27. Local jewelers claimed that rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola, compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.