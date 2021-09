Routes for participants

All participants will use these routes: from the Nazimabad side to Lasbela, Albella, left side Garden, Jamat Khana, Britto Road, Soldier Bazaar No.3 Signal to Numaish.

Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti, Jahangir Road, Gurumandir to Numaish, Society traffic light signal to Numaish, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-lqbal, University Road, Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal to Numaish.

More diversions

The Sabil Wali Masjid, Bahadur Yar Jang Road, towards Soldier Bazaar. Gurumandir light signal, Sharea Quaiden/Kashmir Road, Society light signal, Lasbela, Nishtar Road towards Teen Hatti.

The Aga Khan Park turning toward the Soldier Bazar police station. Mansfield Street/Capri traffic light signal, Nasra School near the Coast Guards, Ankle Seria Hospital near MA Jinnah Road. University Road/Sir Shah Suleman Road, MA Jinnah Road/ Aga Khan Road (Garden Chowk).

Jameela Street/ Jahangir Patanki (Jubillee), Sharea Liaquat and Ahl-e-Hadis Masjid, Rafiquee Shaheed and Sarwar Shaheed Road, Lucky Star. Dr Zia Uddin Road and Sarwar Shaheed Road. Sharea Liaquat and Fresco Chowk, Lea Market, Tower, Jinnah Bridge, ICI Chowk, Mai Kolachi and MT Khan Road.