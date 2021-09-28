 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Canaries volcano spews ash after brief pause

World

AFP
September 28, 2021

Los Llanos de Aridane, Spain: A volcano began spewing out ash again Monday after a brief lull in the Canary Islands, where coastal residents are confined to their homes over fears of toxic gases when the lava hits the sea. La Cumbre Vieja, which straddles a southern ridge in La Palma in the Atlantic archipelago, erupted on September 19, spewing out rivers of lava that have slowly crept towards the sea.

