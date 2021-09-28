Catwalk is back: Live shows return to Paris Fashion Week

Paris: Masks may still be the crucial accessory, but Paris Fashion Week roars back to life from Monday with live runways shows after a long pandemic pause.
Dior, Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton are among the biggest names hosting shows in the flesh at one of fashion’s biggest diary events of the year, which runs to October 5. "We are overjoyed at their return and the presence of the other big brands," Pascal Morand, head of France’s Federation for Haute Couture and Fashion, told AFP. "We feel this appetite for the physical, for the show," he added.
Brussels: Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was back in Belgium on Monday after his arrest in Italy but...
ABUJA: Gunmen attacked a village in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna, killing 34 people and injuring seven...
KIEV: A Ukrainian soldier and a separatist fighter have been killed in the latest clashes in the conflict-ridden east...
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped for "continuity" in Moscow’s ties with Berlin, as Germany was bracing...
DUBAI: Sixty-seven Yemeni rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the key city...
UNITED NATIONS, United States: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Iran had breached all the...