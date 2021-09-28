 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Catwalk is back: Live shows return to Paris Fashion Week

World

AFP
September 28, 2021

Paris: Masks may still be the crucial accessory, but Paris Fashion Week roars back to life from Monday with live runways shows after a long pandemic pause.

Dior, Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton are among the biggest names hosting shows in the flesh at one of fashion’s biggest diary events of the year, which runs to October 5. "We are overjoyed at their return and the presence of the other big brands," Pascal Morand, head of France’s Federation for Haute Couture and Fashion, told AFP. "We feel this appetite for the physical, for the show," he added.

