Literati ask govt to set up Zaitoon Bano chair, award

PESHAWAR: Poets and writers have asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to set up Zaitoon Bano chair and Zaitoon Bano fiction award to instill a creative spirit among young literati.

The demand came at an event held here on Sunday to recognize selfless services of Zaitoon Bano to Pashto and Urdu literatures. She died on September 14 last. The Abasin Arts Council (AAC) in collaboration with Karwan-i-Hawa Literary Forum (KHLF) had arranged the event at Khatir Ghaznavi Auditorium adjacent to Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.

Laiqzada Laiq presided over the event while Prof Abaseen Yousafzai was chief guest at the function. Poets, writers and fans attended the event and demanded the Culture Department to set up Zaitoon Bano chair at all KP women’s universities and also launch chief minister’s Zaitoon Bano fiction award to encourage young women literati.

Speakers highlighted various aspects of life and contributions of Zaitoon Bano and praised her literary works as a treasure trove of scholarship and deep insightfulness of women issues with a unique style and boldness.

The speakers pointed out that Zaitoon Bano, being a brave lady, had waged a war for the rights of women across the board through her prolific writings, including radio and TV plays, numerous short stories and poetry.

Bushra Farrukh, author and chairperson of KHLF said that she had worked with Zaitoon Bano and had learnt a lot from her experiences as radio producer, artiste and writer. Prof Shaheen Umar said that Zaitoon Bano wanted women free from all kinds of oppression adding that her every single story would advocate the message of women’s emancipation.

Prof Nazeer Tabassum said that Zaitoon Bano had in fact cleared the way for women poets and writers through her bold expression and creative strength Dr Roshan Kalim, Saima Munir and Saeed Paras also spoke at the event.