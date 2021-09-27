Environmental pollution: Action against factories welcomed

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Conservation Network and Hayatabad Residents Society have welcomed the operation against environmental pollution by factories in the industrial estate.

The action has been launched on the directives of commissioner Peshawar against the factories exerting hundreds of times more pollution than the given quantity. The office-bearers of the two organisations said in a press statement that the district administration by taking action against the pollution has won the hearts of the people of the provincial metropolis.

However, they expressed concern over the conspiracy being hatched by certain elements against the officers of the environmental protection agency and other officials of the district administration, who took the brave step against the pollution and environmental hazards.

Dr Adil Zarif of Sarhad Conservation Network said that the government and district administration have launched indiscriminate action against the factories spreading pollution in Hayatabad Industrial State, which is very satisfactory.

He said that the people of the provincial metropolis were fully supporting the action. However, certain elements have started a campaign against some honest officers of the environment department and they have started giving threats to the government to close the factories.

He strongly condemned such conspiracies, which were aimed at getting their favorite officers appointed in the department so that they could continue spreading the pollution without any fear. He urged the government to beware of the conspiracies of such elements.

It may be recalled that the district administration has launched an operation against the factories spreading pollution and several such factories have been sealed during the drive.