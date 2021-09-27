CM asks Opp to give priority to national interests

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition should set aside their personal interests and give priority to national interests.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always given priority to national interests to ensure progress and prosperity in the country.

He said that the wrong policies of former rulers had deviated the country from its destination. The previous governments had only made tall claims and ignored the needs of the people, he added. Usman Buzdar said that the government had started numerous public welfare-oriented projects during its three years tenure and set an example through introducing reforms in different sectors.

SCHOLARSHIPS: The chief minister said on Sunday that scholarships of above Rs830 million were being awarded to intelligent students under Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) scholarship.He said this while talking to Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun whocalled on him here.

He said that modern higher education was the right of every child and setting up of university in every district would provide opportunities to the students to get higher education near their homes.

The chief minister said that establishing state-of-the-art Engineering & Technology University in Sialkot would not only benefit the local industry but also enable the youth to pursue higher studies in this field.

Usman Buzdar said that inclusion of 21 universities of Punjab in international and Asian ranking was a proof of education-friendly policies of the Punjab government and a matter of pride as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government, under Public-Private Partnership, was launching Chip Designing Tools Project in the universities in Punjab.The work has been started on the project after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the higher education department and private partners.

Raja Yasir Humayun briefed the chief minister about the steps being taken for the promotion of higher education in the province.It was informed that the launching of Chip Designing Tools Project in universities would not only bring about a revolution in the IT sector but also generate employment opportunities.

NEW TOURIST POINTS: The chief minister said on Sunday that the country had great tourism potential and new tourist points were being established in Punjab under the integrated tourism policy.

In his message, issued in connection with the World Tourism Day celebrations here, he said, “Pakistan is the custodian of the world’s oldest civilisation and culture. “By promoting tourism, the government intended to introduce Pakistan’s archeology to the world, he added.

The chief minister said that Punjab’s tourist destinations had great attraction for national and international tourists. He said, “Tourism not only promotes local culture but also gives a boost to the national economy”. He said that due attention was being paid to provision of missing facilities at tourist destinations across the province. He said that new tourism policy had yielded positive results and added that positive image of Pakistan would be brought in front of the world by promoting tourism.