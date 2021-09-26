Indus Delta vulnerable to climate change impacts: experts

SUKKUR: Experts of environmental affairs on Saturday termed the Indus Delta the most vulnerable area due to the impacts of climate changes, saying that it was at a greater risk of dreadful conditions despite its global ecological significance.

They said the decrease in the flow of Indus River water had led to reduction in sediment deposition, seawater intrusion, land use changes, sea level rise and disappearance of various deltaic fish species, adding these factors were putting one of the largest and precious deltaic ecosystems of the world at the risk of shrinking and degradation.

The experts said this while addressing an awareness seminar titled “Enhancing awareness and engagement of youth towards addressing coastal climate vulnerability and gender empowerment”, organised jointly by the University of Sindh and WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with Oxfam Pakistan at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

Speaking on the occasion, Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Campus, Thatta, Professor Dr Rafique Ahmed Memon, said the climate change is putting its impact almost on each sector and it has caused huge losses to the country.

He said most of the ecosystems are losing their resilience as a result of the climate impact, therefore, the earth has become much less hospitable for the modern globalised society. “Youth should be engaged in climate change initiatives,” he said.