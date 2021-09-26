 
Sunday September 26, 2021
‘Sharifs used politics for business’

National

Our Correspondent  
September 26, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said incompetent Sharifs used politics only for gaining business benefits.In response to a statement of Shehbaz Sharif, he said as a chief minister, Shehbaz benefited sugar mills owned by his sons. He said the PMLN provided Rs 29 billion subsidy on sugar during its five years rule.

