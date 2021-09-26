RCB resolves 1,089 complaints

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has resolved 1,089 complaints on priority basis out of total 1198 received through Pakistan Citizens Portal.

According to a RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) also received total 2,313 complaints during last three months and resolved on urgent basis 1,532 regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas. The RCBs public facilitation centre also issued 1,467 birth certificates and 618 death certificates during the period.

He said the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to officials of Public Facilitation Centre to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.