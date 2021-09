Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has organized an exhibition of photographs titled, ‘From Zaidi’s Archives’ on September 30, 2021.

Established in 1930, Zaidis Photographers is a family owned photography business in Lahore. It was set up by Syed Mohammad Ali Zaidi, who having learnt his skills from his father in Allahbad, migrated to Lahore.