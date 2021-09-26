Country’s economy in shambles: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned the rulers that the nation will avenge their excesses and injustice with the power of votes.

Entire nation is looking up to the youth to bring them relief, and they should start a peaceful democratic struggle to rid the country of the rotten system, he said while addressing a youth convention and later addressing Gujranwala Bar Association on Saturday.

Siraj said Prime Minister Imran Khan put country’s economy in shambles, weakened institutions by running them autocratically, and not done a single thing that he had been making the people dream of over the last 20 years.

For three years, the PM has been making hollow speeches, claims and promises without implementing upon them. The much promised change the PM has brought was putting the rapidly developing country in reverse gear to a fast decline in all sectors, he said.

He said PTI rule proved that the party has nothing to with rule of law and parliament, adding that lawyers have a huge responsibility to work hard to inculcate rule of law and improve the justice system.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami is organising youth across the country and a large convention at Minar-e-Pakistan with one hundred thousand youths will lay the foundation of Islamic Revolution in Pakistan, he added.

Addressing the Ulema Convention, Sirajul Haq advised the rulers to refrain from legislating against Islamic poetry and warned that Pakistanis and Jamaat-e-Islami would put up strong resistance against it. Pakistan is based on ideology and will not be allowed to play with it. He stressed the need for scholars to play a full role for unity.