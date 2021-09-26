60 dengue patients reported in City

LAHORE: As many as 60 dengue patients were reported from Lahore, 11 from Rawalpindi whereas one patient each from Multan and Narowal during the last 24 hours.

This was stated by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch while reviewing the current situation of Dengue in the province on Saturday.

Imran Sikandar Baloch directed the Department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab. In this regard, he appealed to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places and Monsoon rains season have also started. Precautionary measures against Dengue are very important.

Citizens should be more responsible in preventing Dengue during monsoon; especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas. During this year total 992 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 824 patients have been reported from Lahore. At present a total of 66 patients are admitted across Punjab out of which 48 Dengue patients are admitted in the hospitals of Lahore while 17 patients are admitted in hospitals of Rawalpindi.

12 Dengue patients are admitted in Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, 5 in Mayo Hospital Lahore, 3 each in Fatima Memorial Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Doctors Hospital Lahore. Two dengue patients are admitted in each Children Hospital, Ever Care Hospital, Gulab Devi Hospital, Hameed Latif Hospital, Umer Hospital and Services Hospital Lahore whereas one patient each is admitted in Central Park Teaching Hospital, Ghurki Hospital, Life line Hospital, Masood Hospital, Shalimar Hospital and University of Lahore Teaching Hospital.