 
Sunday September 26, 2021
Mari Petroleum, Army register comfortable wins

September 26, 2021

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum defeated PAF and Army crushed Punjab in their matches of Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Hockey Tournament at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium on Saturday.

In the first match, Mari Petroleum defeated PAF by 2-0. Abdul Ishtiaq (GK) was awarded the man of the match award.

