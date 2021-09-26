Mari Petroleum, Army register comfortable wins

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum defeated PAF and Army crushed Punjab in their matches of Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Hockey Tournament at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium on Saturday.
In the first match, Mari Petroleum defeated PAF by 2-0. Abdul Ishtiaq (GK) was awarded the man of the match award.
