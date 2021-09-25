278th Urs of Shah Latif concludes

SUKKUR: The closing ceremony of 278th Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai concluded on Friday with religious reverence. Addressing on the occasion, Sindh Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Shah said the PPP has continuously been working for the development Bhit Shah from the premiership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to till date, saying the PTI was not a political party but a movement of anarchy.