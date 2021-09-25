National Newspaper Readership Day: Stamp issued on APNS demand

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has been celebrating 25th September as the ‘National Newspaper Readership Day’ since 2019. On the request of the APNS, the Pakistan Post has issued a commemorative stamp to mark the ‘National Newspaper Readership Day’. The postal stamp will be available at the post offices across the country from Saturday, September 25, 2021. The APNS has issued the image of the stamp.