Pakistan seeks probe into anti-Muslim violence in Assam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has asked the Indian government to investigate the recent anti-Muslim violence in Assam and other such incidents that have taken place throughout the country, punish the perpetrators of these crimes, and take measures to stop such events from recurring. Two people were killed and 11 injured on Thursday when the Indian police committed violence against the Muslims in Assam in a bid to drive them from alleged encroachments on the state land.

Pakistan's demand came when the Indian chargé d'affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office on Friday. The government conveyed its grave concern over the incident, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

The video showing the killing of an unarmed man by the police and desecration of his mortal remains by individuals embedded with the security forces is shocking beyond belief, the Foreign Office said about the incident.

It was conveyed to the Indian official that the recent incidents of violence were, unfortunately, only a continuation of the relentless anti-Muslim violence that had become a norm in India under state patronage, the statement said.