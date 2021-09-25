PIMS to provide psychological support to frontline workers

Islamabad : As Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences became the epicenter of the treatment of coronavirus illness (COVID-19) during pandemic after February 2020, the healthcare workers and their families began to experience potentially harmful levels of stress. PIMS played a key role in efforts to provide the psychological support, care and resources needed.

Dean Federal Medical Teaching Institute (FMTI) PIMS and Chairperson Psychiatry Department, PIMS Professor Rizwan Taj said this while addressing the participants in an event on “Mental health and psychosocial support programme for frontline healthcare workers: - WE CARE Programme, which was re-launched by the National Task Force on Mental Health. He said the programme was launched to address the fourth wave of pandemic-related issues, including difficulties with sleep, anxiety, stress, somatic anxiety and juggling work and family responsibilities. It was observed that the staff at all levels was facing issues.

From the beginning, it was clear that faculty, junior doctors, trainees, nurses, and support staff across PIMS would need help coping with the mental health impacts of the crisis – arising not only from the demands of caring for these critically ill patients, but also from the danger of becoming infected or infecting others, he said.

He added that series of trainings were since then started along with online resources for healthcare workers. A helpline was also in the pipeline. He also appreciated the role of every single employee of the hospital who worked enthusiastically by keeping his or her life at risk. This has led to the success of the campaign in the primary Covid facility of the capital territory.

MNA and Chairperson National Task Force on Mental Health Andleeb Abbas was the chief guest of the event. She enlightened the audience about the significance of mental health. She also shared her personal experiences that how emotionally intelligent persons progress in their lives.

She shared that we should have three principles in life, principle number one: mind is the key to success, second is instead of focusing on everything just focus on one, and thirdly she said that do remember diversity is an opportunity for progress. She added further that her extensive teaching in behavioral sciences has taught that how important mental health is in life and this importance is not recognized in individuals.