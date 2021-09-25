Haider, Hussnain clinch ATF boys doubles crown

ISLAMABAD: Haider Ali Rizwan and Hussnain Ali Rizwan overcame country fellows Ahtesham Humayun and Asad Zaman (Pak) 7-5, 6-4 to win boys’ doubles title in the Midcourt ATF Championships here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Haniya Minhas & Amna Qayum (Pak) beat Soha Ali (Pak) & Zainab Ali Raja (Pak) to check into the girls’ doubles final.

In other semi-finals, Fatima Ali Raja and Zara Khan (Pak) edged out Lalarukh and Mahrukh (Pak) 7-6(2), 6-4

Secretary PLTA Rashid Malik and former Davis Cup player visited the PTF Complex and witnessed some of the matches. He appreciated Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan’s efforts for promotion of tennis in the country. He was all praise for Mrs Zaira Ahmed Zaka (founder Midcourt) for her personal interest in organising the Midcourt ATF Championships 14 & Under in collaboration with the PTF.

Results: Boys’ singles positions (3-4): Asad Zaman (Pak) bt Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak) 6-1, 6-0.

Boys’ singles positions (5-6): Ahtesham Humayun (Pak) bt Darsheel Shrestha (NEP) 6-1, 6-0.

Boys’ singles positions (7-8): Shehryar Anees (Pak) bt Boris Adhikarari (NEP) 6-1, 6-0.

Boys’ singles positions (9-10): Omar Jawad Malik (Pak) bt M. Hussnain Ali Rizwan 7-6(5), 4-6, 10-3.

Boys’ singles positions (11-12): Ali Zain (Pak) bt Nishad Joshi (NEP) 6-0, 6-0.

Boys’ singles positions (13-14): Amir Mazari (Pak) bt Nabeel Qayum (Pak) 6-4, 6-1.

