Higher education basic right of all: Pervaiz

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said higher education is the basic right of all children of the country and better educational system will ensure bright future of coming generation and the country will make progress, he said this while talking to Ibrahim Hassan Murad, President of University of Management and Technology (UMT), who called on him at his residence here on Friday. Pervaiz Elahi said that Punjab Assembly had made the law making reading Holy Quran Nazra up to class six and with translation up to Matric compulsory for the first time in the education system. Students are being acquainted with religious education along with English, he said. Ch Pervaiz Elahi also lauded the performance of UMT and termed its ranking among the top universities of Asia as huge distinction.