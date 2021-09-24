World may react over bogus vaccination record: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said the fake data entry of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with regard to COVID-19 vaccination one of fake and bogus acts of the government.

“It will have serious repercussions as the international community can also raise questions over authenticity of registration of COVID-19 vaccination,” she said while talking to media persons here.

She said the PTI government was unleashing attacks on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as it feared of being exposed for stealing by-elections. The PMLN leader said it was very dangerous that the PTI leaders were asking the ECP members to take action against their chairman.

“We cannot imagine of making such demand as we always respected institutions and also paid price for that,” she said She said that the ECP in its findings had mentioned that the PTI candidate won elections in Kurram tribal district through rigging, while there are reports that the Election Commission was also to release a report on abduction of its staff on eve of Daska by-election. “The PTI leaders are attacking the ECP as they fear that their theft will be exposed by the ECP,” she said. Commenting on the electronic voting machines (EVMs), Maryam Nawaz said it would be yet another method like RTS system which was used to rig the 2018 general elections.

“The PTI-led government has failed on every front, and will depend on EVMs to engineer the next elections,” she said. Maryam observed that the EVMs could do nothing when the PTI government would not be able to stand before wrath of masses due to its failure on all internal and external fronts.

To a question, she said she was not involved in the issue of extension. About extension in the NAB chief's tenure, she said it would be discussed when the time comes. Maryam told a questioner that it would be better that Pakistan stay away from internal matters of Afghanistan. “The Pakistan government should not interfere in internal matters of Afghanistan for the sake of few political interests,” she said.