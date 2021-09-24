NBP, WAPDA, Mari Petroleum win matches in CNS Hockey

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), WAPDA and Mari Petroleum won their matches in the 3rd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Hockey Tournament at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium here on Thursday.

NBP defeated Punjab 4-0, with forward Muhammad Dilbar scoring a hat-trick. He scored in the 1st, 46th and 52nd minutes. Junaid Manzoor scored one goal in the 48th minute. Dilbar was declared the best player of the match.

Mari Petroleum (MPCL) defeated Port Qasim Authority (PQA) 1-7. Waqar Ali and Azanfar Ali scored two goals each for Mari Petroleum. Wasim Akram, Umair Sattar and Abdul Rehman scored one goal each. Kashif Jawad scored the only goal for PQA in the 22nd minute of the match. Wasim Akram was declared the best player of the match.

WAPDA defeated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 3-2. Aleem Bilal, Tauseeq Arshad and Ijaz Ahmed scored goals for WAPDA. Rizwan Ali scored both goals for PAF on penalty corners. Aleem Bilal was declared the best player of this match.

Two matches will be played on Friday (today). WAPDA will face PQA at 10am and Navy will face Army at 4pm.