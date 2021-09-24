Ramiz keen to make PSL more lucrative for foreign players

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja Thursday was keen to open up doors for foreign cricketers having X-factor into the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by offering them more lucrative packages to represent the franchises of their choice.

The PCB chairman is set to meet franchise owners today (Friday) to discuss with them different issues confronting the PSL with the prime objective to make the event versatile and more attractive for the leading foreign players.

‘The News’ has learnt that there was a proposal that a foreign cricketer, who has got star attraction, is likely to be offered around $250,000 for his association with the PSL franchises for a season. Currently the best of the lot gets around $160,000.

“Ramiz is due to meet the franchise owners on Friday to discuss different issues pertaining to the league in special connection with making it more robust, eye-catching — the one having star attraction. One of the main agenda items is to offer more lucrative packages to the superstars of the game. Some leading stars may get richer by around quarter a million for figuring in the PSL from 2022 onward. Though some key players already are seen to become part of the league, the fresh package is expected to lure even bigger stars from across the world to make a serious effort to play the league.”

For that the PSB is expected to increase the slab for each franchise to around $1.5 million instead of one million dollars for hiring foreign players for a season.

“Ramiz wants to make the PSL more attractive and financially more lucrative for cricketers around the world,” the source said.

Other matters to be discussed in the PCB chairman meeting with the PSL owners would be about finalising a solid financial league package to pursue.

“These PSL owners have been complaining about the lack of a sane approach in the financial package they have been offered by the PCB. They believe that Covid-19 has hit them hard and as such they are in no position to pay anything in advance to the PCB. May it be a yearly fee or other related fees? The owners want compensation and their rightful share in the entire earnings. These issues will also be discussed in the meeting that is likely to continue for hours.”

The PCB chairman is expected to put a stress on the franchise owners to ensure that the activities throughout the year help in improving the overall standard of the game in the country.

“It is also expected that the new PCB chairman would also stress on the franchise owners to evolve a system where coaches’ worth could be determined.

“There is no set criterion for franchises regarding hiring of the coaches. Usually despite continuous failures some of the franchises keep on having the same coach. The PCB is likely to call the owners to go more practical rather than picking coaches on relations and friendships.”