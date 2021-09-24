Gone too far

This refers to the news report ‘Corona kills 71 more: Unvaccinated people in Sindh to be arrested’ (September 20). In a bid to return to normal life as soon as possible, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination process by reaching out to the communities that have been continually avoiding vaccination. It will depute mobile teams to contact such persons and to ensure that they are vaccinated. This is a salutary decision indeed.
The government of Sindh, however, has made the surprising decision to arrest unvaccinated people. This decision is against all norms and laws. Even though the Covid-19 vaccine is essential, arresting people is taking things too far. The authorities concerned should consider alternative measures.
Hussain Siddiqui
Islamabad
