 
Thursday September 23, 2021
Man found dead in Multan

National

September 23, 2021

LAHORE: A 45-year old unidentified man was found dead on Multan Road here on Wednesday. A passerby spotted the victim lying unconscious and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and shifted him to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.

