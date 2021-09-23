Action demanded against land grabbers

PESHAWAR: Residents of Wazir Garhi locality on Wednesday asked the government to take action against an influential person for instigating people against the Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) and grabbing land of the poor people. Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, Syed Afzal Khan, Libas Khan, Anwar Khan and other elders of the area along with women and children said that Haji Nawab and his accomplices had formed an social organisation but they were allegedly instigating local people against Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) scheme and grabbing their property.

They observed that Haji Nawab and members of the land mafia were creating hurdles in the way of the government scheme only for their interests and later try to resolve the issue through so-called Islahi committee and welfare body. They claimed that the local people had registered cases against Haji Nawab and his group members in Pabbi and nearby police stations but added that Nawab was roaming freely in the area along with armed bodyguards. They asked the chief minister, IGP and authorities of intelligence agencies to probe the matter and take action against the influential.