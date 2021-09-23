No force can harm Pak-Saudi ties, says Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have an important place in the world and in the Islamic world and no force harm the relations between both the brotherly Islamic countries.

“Pakistan is the forte of Islam and the defence and security of Saudi Arabia is very dear to every Muslim,” he said on Wednesday in a statement. Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on the eve of National Day of Saudi Arabia, an important seminar “Pakistan-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Relations, (Past, Present and Future) will be held in Islamabad today (Thursday).

He said President Dr Arif Alvi will chair the event, while Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki, will grace the event as special guest, while federal ministers, leading religious scholars and, foreign dignitaries will also attend the seminar.

Ashrafi said that security and stability of the Harmain Al-Sharifain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is very dear to Pakistan. “Pakistan boosts its relationship with Saudi Arabia,” he said. He said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in every difficult situation and any thick and thin. “Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are a relationship of faith and belief,” he said.