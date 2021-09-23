Babies’ day in

This refers to the recent reports that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has set up a daycare centre in the KP Assembly. Surely, the decision is worthy of appreciation, especially in light of the fact that inequality and discrimination against women is so rampant in the country.

The KP Assembly is the first legislature to establish such a unit to assist women parliamentarians. Other provincial governments should follow suit and work to create ease for working mothers.

Maria Naseem

Turbat