Philander due in first week of October

LAHORE: Pakistan’s consultant coach Vernon Philander will reach Lahore in the first week of October.

Former South African pacer will meet and work with the Green-shirts during the second leg of the National T20 Cup, scheduled at Gaddafi stadium from October 6 to 13.

Matthew Hayden, the other consultant hired by PCB following the resignation of Misbahul Haq and Waqar Younis, will join the squad in Dubai before the T20 World Cup. He is currently part of IPL as a commentator.