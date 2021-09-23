LAHORE: Crescent Model School beat Lahore School System by three wickets in the School Cricket Championship on Wednesday.
Batting first in the 40-overs match, Lahore School System scored 164 runs in 39.5 overs.
Crescent Model School reached the target in the 33rd over for the loss of three wickets. Mohammad Anas scored 40 off 45 balls and Qamar Farhan scored 35 not out off 37 balls.
In another match, Government Pilot High School scored 343 runs against Government High School Baghbanpura, which included 197 runs by Farhan Yusuf and 44 by Hameed Akram.
