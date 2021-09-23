PAF, NBP record big wins in CNS hockey championship

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and NBP won their matches of the 3rd CNS hockey championship at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium here on Wednesday.
PAF crushed Port Qasim Authority (PQA) by 4-0. PAF’s penalty corner specialist Rizwan Ali successfully dragged the ball in the net thrice, scoring the first hat-trick of the championship. Abdul Rehman scored one goal. Rizwan was declared the best player of the match.
Defending champions NBP defeated Army by 3-0. Abubakar Mehmood, Muhammad Dilbar and Hanan Shahid scored one goal each. Faisal Qadir was declared the best player of the match.
WAPDA were held to a 2-2 draw by Mari Petroleum. Aleem Bilal and Aleem Usman netted one goal each for WAPDA. Waseem Akram and Aleem Anwer scored one goal each for Mari Petroleum. Abdullah Ishtiaq of Mari Petroleum was declared the best player of the match.
