US hegemony failed miserably, Raisi tells UN

UNITED NATIONS: Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, declared that US efforts at hegemony have "failed miserably" in a fiery denunciation of the clerical state’s arch-rival in his first UN speech.
“What has been seen in our region today proves that not only the hegemonic system but also the project of imposing Westernized identity have failed miserably,” Raisi said, pointing to the fall of the US-backed government in Afghanistan as well as the storming of the US Capitol on January 6.
