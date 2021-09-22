British HC did not advise against Pakistan tour: Turner

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said Tuesday cancellation of the England tour to Pakistan saddened him. He said the British High Commission in Islamabad did not advise against England's tour to Pakistan. "This was a decision made by the ECB, which is independent of the British government, based on concerns for player welfare," the high commissioner said while talking in Geo News programme Capital Talk.

He said the Pakistani cricketers can give best reply to this sad development through their best performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup. About Information Minister’ Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, he said the minister is his good friend, and he would not comment over his view in the show.

He said from day one of his appointment, he is working for building image of Pakistan and he has also changed the travel advisory for the country. He said he is fully enjoying hospitality of Pakistani government and people.

Earlier, in a video message , he said the British High Commission supported the tour, did not advice against it, and its travel advice for Pakistan has not changed. "I have been a champion of international cricket's return to Pakistan and will redouble my efforts in advance of England's Autumn 2022 tour," Turner said.

He thanked all officials at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who had worked very hard to get international cricket back in the country, as he expressed that he was sad and hoped to soon hear the "roar of full cricket stadiums again".

He said the England and Wales Cricket Board had acted unilaterally by pulling its teams from what would have been an historic joint visit next month. Turner said he shared the "deep sadness" of cricket fans over England's decision to cancel the tour. "In the end, cricket will be victorious."