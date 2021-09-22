Corona claims 42 more lives

LAHORE: COVID-19 claimed 42 more lives while 880 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab P&SHD here Tuesday, death toll reached 12,447.

dengue seminar: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said in order to prevent spread of dengue, people must fulfill their responsibilities and eliminate hotspots that breed mosquitoes in and around their houses. He expressed these views while addressing a dengue awareness seminar on Tuesday.