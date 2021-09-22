Zohaib loses to Nepalese boy in junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Boris Adhikarai (Nepal) beat Zohaib Afzal Malik (Pak) in the first leg match of the Midcourt ATF Championships 14 & Under 2021 that continued here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex. As many as sixteen matches were played on Tuesday in the competition. The Nepalese boy won 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In the boys’ singles matches, unseeded Asad Zaman (Pak) upset second seed Hussain Ali Rizwan (Pak). Darsheel Shrestha (NEP) beat Nabeel Ali Qayum (Pak), although Nabeel had won the first set and was leading 5-2 in the second set. Ahtesham Humayun (Pak) beat fourth seed Nishad Joshi (NEP)

Results: Boys’ singles second round: Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak) bt Omar Jawad Malik(Pak) 6-2, 7-6(6); Darsheel Shrestha (NEP) bt Nabeel Ali Qayum(Pak) 0-6, 7-6(2), 6-1; Boris Adhikarai (NEP) bt Zohaib Afzal Malik (Pak) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Asad Zaman (Pak) bt Hussnain Ali Rizwan (Pak) 6-2, 6-0; Haider Ali Rizwan (Pak) bt Abu Bakar (Pak) 6-0, 6-1; Ahtesham Humayun (Pak) bt Nishad Joshi (NEP) 6-0, 6-1; Shehryar Anees (Pak) bt Amir Mazari (Pak) 6-2,6-1; Hamza Roman (Pak) bt Ali Zain (Pak) 6-0, 6-1.

Boys’ singles (positions 17/24): Hammad Kashif (GBR) bt Syed Aalay (Pak) 6-1, 6-4; Ibrahim Ashraf (Pak) bt Haziq Aasim (Pak) 6-2, 7-5(11-9).

Girls’ singles (quarter-finals): Amna Ali Qayum (Pak) bt Mahnoor Farooqui (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Haniya Aman Minhas (Pak) bt Fatima Ali Raja (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Zainab Ali Raja bt (Pak) bt Zara Khan (Pak) 6-2, 6-4; Soha Ali (Pak) bt Mahrukh Sajid (Pak) 6-2, 6-1.