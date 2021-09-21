Corona kills 40 more in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of COVID-19 active cases Monday was recorded at 63,724 with 2,167 more people testing positive and 2,312 recovering during 24 hours.

Forty corona patients died during the 24 hours out of which 36 were under treatment in different hospitals and four died in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Sindh. Out of the total 40 patients who died in the 24 hours, 13 were on the ventilator. There were 4,840 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The national positivity ratio during the 24 hours was recorded at 4.22 percent. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities, including Sargodha, 56 percent, Bahawalpur, 45 percent, Lahore, 64 percent, and Multan, 85 percent. Around 517 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 51,348 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 17,117 in Sindh, 18,455 in Punjab, 10,648 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,312 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 700 in Balochistan, 270 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 846 in AJK.

Around 1,135,038 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,226,008 cases have been detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,787, Balochistan 32,769, GB 10,245, ICT 104,242, KP 171,338, Punjab 422,790 and Sindh 450,787. About 27,246 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,270 people died in Sindh on Sunday, 12,407 in Punjab, 5,412 in KP, 902 in ICT, 344 in Balochistan, 182 in GB, and 729 died in AJK. A total of 18,903,808 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan Monday inaugurated a community vaccination center at the District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad. Speaking on the occasion, he said mobile vaccination teams would ensure vaccination of the community through regular visits in populations.

He termed the setting up of the mobile vaccination unit a milestone in achieving the vaccination target. He said the mobile unit would not only ensure data entry, but also vaccination of the citizens.

He asked the citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs to prevent the disease in the wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections in the country. He said keeping in view the disease risk, the government had taken effective steps to protect its citizens.