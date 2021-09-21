Pakistan, US agree on joint efforts to step up climate action

Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change has said that the US government’s role in protecting the planet earth from climate change was indispensable, the incumbent government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to contribute and support global climate action at all levels for environmental sustainability and human survival, according to a press release issued from the climate change ministry.

While addressing the virtual inaugural session of the U.S.-Pakistan Climate and Environment Working Group on Monday, PM’s aide also highlighted major initiatives of the Government of Pakistan including the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan, Protected Areas Initiative, E-Vehicle Policy, Nature Performance Bonds and Recharge Pakistan. “The global community has acknowledged the leadership role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in tackling the challenge of climate change and implementing some of the ambitious afforestation and forest regeneration programs in Pakistan. It is due to this acknowledgement that resulted in hosting of World Environment Day on 5th of June this year in Pakistan,” Malik Amin said.

He further added that the success of all these projects and programmes are contingent upon the provision of adequate and sustainable financing by the developed countries for the effective implementation of these initiatives.

Earlier, he welcomed cooperation on climate change between US and Pakistan and stated that it re-affirms and cements the green development vision of both countries as espoused by the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Joe Biden. The joint working group was constituted in July this year following Malik Amin Aslam’s meeting with the US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry in London on the heels of the pre-COP meeting in the run-up to the annual global climate conference set for next November in Glasgow. It aims to jointly cope with challenges related to Climate Change, to take these talks forwards and strengthen relationships for climate action. Speaking to the joint working group session, the US Chargé d' affairs Angela Aggeler affirmed its all-out support and partnership with Pakistan to cope with causes and impacts of climate change and in this regarding advance a broader environmental policy.

The US official said that this US-Pakistan Climate and Environment Working Group is not the first step in US-Pakistan cooperation on climate and the environment, but rather the continuation of 50 years of partnership, which has seen investments in Pakistan’s various sectors including clean energy, water, agriculture, air quality and academic research.

During her speech, Chargé d' affairs Aggeler conveyed that that President Biden, Secretary Blinken and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry have put climate change at the centre of U.S. foreign and domestic policy. “By 2030, the United States will target reducing emissions by 50 to 52 per cent compared to 2005 levels, on the way to becoming climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest,” the Chargé d' affairs informed the participants of the virtual inaugural session. She lauded the efforts that Pakistan has made in climate adaptation and land use through initiatives including the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan.

“Those initiatives raise public awareness and show Pakistan is an active player in the fight against climate change and environmental degradation,” she added. Noting that Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to the destructive effects of climate change, she urged that greater action for climate change mitigation and adaptation is important for Pakistan’s large and growing population.