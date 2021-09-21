KATI elects office bearers

KARACHI: New office bearers of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) have been elected unopposed, a statement said on Monday.

According to details, Muhammad Salman Aslam was elected President for 2021-22, while Maheen Salman was elected as Senior Vice President and Syed Farrukh Ali Qandhari as Vice President.

KATI Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer congratulated Aslam, and he was the best choice to further enhance the efforts and services rendered for the betterment of the national economy by the previous presidents.

Newly elected president thanked Muneer and all the members who expressed full confidence in his abilities. KATI President Saleem-uz-Zaman congratulated the winners and said Aslam was needed to play a positive role in the development and the economy of Korangi Industrial Area.