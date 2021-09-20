Pakistan’s pavilion ready for Expo-2020 in Dubai: UAE ambassador

ISLAMABAD: In a gesture of goodwill and affection for Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Alzaabi has shared the pictures of Pakistan’s majestic pavilion for Expo-2020 in Dubai.

The pavilion is glittering with lights and it is ready for opening as the Expo administration has fixed Oct 1 for the inauguration of the expo.

It is likely Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the stalls on October 9. He has been invited by the UAE leadership for the visit. The diplomatic sources told The News that the prime minister would also have bilateral meeting with his host counterpart Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also vice president of the UAE. The two will discuss regional situation and matters of mutual interest. The developments in Afghanistan would also come up for deliberations.

Ambassador Alzaabi, in his tweet, while referring to the pavilion, invited the people of Pakistan to witness history unfold and celebrate the opening ceremony of the world's biggest cultural gathering. “Live every moment with our LIVE coverage as we lift the curtain on the exclusive features of an iconic night on 30th of September at virtualexpo.world.”

The UAE envoy has reminded that Pakistan Pavilion, located in Opportunity District of Expo 2020 Dubai, cost around a stunning structure on a plot of 35,000 square feet. Expo 2020 Dubai will be held from October 1, to March 21, 2022 under the theme of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Alzaabi has expressed the hope that the expo would be a landmark event to showcase fabulous progress and developments of the participating countries.