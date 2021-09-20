Court orders CDA not to stop cricketers from playing cricket

Islamabad: The Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad, Zafar Iqbal has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Northern Cricket Association (NCA) not to stop players of the Diamond Cricket Club from playing cricket at their ground, located in the Sector G-8/1.

Two cricketers belonging to the Diamond Cricket Club, Ishfaq Ali and Muhammad Aqib had filed an appeal with the court of the Additional District Judge making NCA, CDA, and Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) as respondents.

In their appeal, the cricketers pleaded that stopping from playing in the Diamond Cricket Ground was against their fundamental rights which could not be denied.

“Not to stop applicants from playing in the ground, and to carry on routine practice and other cricketing activities illegally or forcibly till next date of hearing,” the court while granting an interim stay to applicants said.