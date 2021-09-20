Buzdar orders launch of effective anti-dengue drive

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed an effective anti-dengue campaign across the province and asked the relevant departments and agencies to perform their duties in an active manner in this regard.

According to official sources here, the chief minister directed that 100 percent implementation on the anti-dengue plan should be ensured and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Usman Buzdar also directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to mobilise field teams for anti-dengue drive. He said that quality treatment should be provided to the dengue patients in the hospitals adding that all available resources should be utilized to curb dengue.

He said that necessary facilities should be provided to the patients and their attendants at the dengue wards and counters in the hospitals. The CM also directed an indiscriminate crackdown on criminals and their gangs in Taunsa, DG Khan and tribal areas. The CM directed the relevant authority to adopt special measures for improving the law and order situation.

Usman Buzdar took notice of the death of a citizen namely Sana Ullah near Taunsa due to the firing of dacoits and sought a report from RPO DG Khan. He directed the arrest of the accused at the earliest. On the directions of the CM, SHO Sadar Taunsa had been suspended.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has welcomed PML-N member Punjab Assembly Azhar Abbas Chandia to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Muzaffargarh and termed it a good omen. According to official sources here, the CM said joining of Azhar Abbas will further strengthen PTI in Southern Punjab, adding Azhar Abbas Chandia’s announcement to join the PTI was a major political setback to the opposition party.

Usman Buzdar said, "This is an open message for those who have hoodwinked the people through their hollow slogans.” He said that PTI’s politics of public service had ended the political jugglery of the opposition. PTI had won the hearts of the people as incumbent government was fulfilling its promises made with the people of Southern Punjab, he added.