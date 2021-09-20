Philippines’ Manny Pacquiao to run for president in 2022

MANILA: Philippine boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao declared on Sunday he will run for president in 2022, ending months of speculation about whether the legendary fighter would seek the country’s top job.
"The time is now -- we are ready to rise to the challenge of leadership," said Pacquiao, as he accepted the nomination of a rival faction in President Rodrigo Duterte’s ruling party. The eight-division world champion and beloved national hero made the announcement weeks after losing what could be his last professional fight against Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas.
