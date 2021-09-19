Girl gang-raped in front of her family in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: In a horrific incident of sexual assault, a girl was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified robbers in front of her family in Sheikhupura.
National media reported that the incident happened in Bhikhi area. Robbers also looted cash and jewellery from the house of the poor farmer.
A case has been registered and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice and sought a report from RPO.
PESHAWAR: A writ petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court to seek disqualification of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada....
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said the...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid praised Standard Chartered Bank and Sightsavers for providing...
TAKHTBHAI: Former Chief Minister and Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Khan on Saturday asked the party...
NOWSHERA: The Awami National Party accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and the district administration of...
ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, said the government would adopt a...