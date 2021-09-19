Girl gang-raped in front of her family in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: In a horrific incident of sexual assault, a girl was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified robbers in front of her family in Sheikhupura.

National media reported that the incident happened in Bhikhi area. Robbers also looted cash and jewellery from the house of the poor farmer.

A case has been registered and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice and sought a report from RPO.