Yemen rebels execute nine over political leader’s killing

Sanaa: Yemen’s Huthi rebels said they executed nine people on Saturday for involvement in the killing of one of their top leaders in a 2018 air strike.
Saleh al-Sammad was head of the Huthis’ supreme political council and his death three years ago was seen as a major blow to the rebels who control Sanaa.
The pro-rebel Saba news agency said the nine were shot by a firing squad at a square in the Yemen capital. They were among 16 people convicted of involvement in his killing by a Huthi court. Seven other people -- including former US president Donald Trump -- were tried in absentia by the court and also sentenced to death.
