Exchange of experiences through mutual cooperation stressed

Islamabad : Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha called on International Islamic University President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi on the Faisal Masjid Campus and discussed with him issues of mutual interest and the role of educational institutions in the country’s progress.

Both agreed to boost academic cooperation between the IIU and educational institutions of Baluchistan.

They also discussed initiatives for the promotion of quality higher education and the role of universities in society building.

The meeting was also attended by Director General, Islamic Research Institute (IRI) Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.

Appreciating the role of IIU in society building and services, the governor promised maximum cooperation to it to promote quality education.

He said universities must promote the exchange of experiences through mutual cooperation. He appreciated the role of IIUI for providing special facilities to Balochistan's students.

Talking on the Pak-Saudi ties, the Governor said that Pakistan gave great importance to relations with Saudi Arabia as both are time tested friends.

During the meeting, IIU President apprised the Governor of the university’s vision, newly approved strategic plan and goal of academic excellence.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have longstanding fraternal ties and IIU is true example.